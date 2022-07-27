Lake County Schools continues to be rated a “B” from the state.
“We had to overcome some challenges, particularly regarding student attendance, and we did so significantly,” Superintendent Diane Kornegay said, reflecting on the difficulty some families faced with getting students to school regularly after months of disruption from COVID-19-related quarantines. “Our teachers, administrators and staff were attentive to the needs of our students, and our grade reflects that.”
Lake’s grade was included in the Florida Department of Education’s statewide release of school grades for the 2021–2022 academic year. This was the first full school grade data release since 2019, due to the lack of assessments in the 2019–2020 school year and the opt-in nature of the 2020–2021 school grades, according to the school district.
The district’s graduation rate has surpassed Kornegay’s 90% goal for two consecutive years, student acceleration opportunities have been expanded and a record number of students are earning industry certifications through the district’s Career & Technical Education programs, according to a district news release.
All school and district grades can be viewed on the Florida Department of Education website at www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades.
In addition, the school district has reached an agreement with the Lake County Education Association to give current teachers raises of up to $4,625 and to boost starting pay for teachers up to $48,500.
The district is hoping the increases will help recruit and retain teachers as teacher shortages are making headlines across the country.
Under the agreement, the $4,625 increase would go to teachers who earn a “Highly Effective” rating as part of an updated performance pay package. Teachers grandfathered in on a previous pay schedule would receive an increase of $3,700 for a “Highly Effective” rating. Teachers in both groups who earn an “Effective” rating would get an increase of $2,312.50.
“It’s important for our teachers to know that their skills, expertise and commitment are valued in Lake County,” Kornegay said. “This pay increase is very well deserved.”
Starting pay for teachers in Lake will jump from $45,725 to $48,500, surpassing the $47,500 minimum Gov. Ron DeSantis set as a target for districts statewide. Most differential pay positions will get a 15% boost for teachers and athletic coaches who perform additional duties.
“Reaching a tentative agreement before the school year begins is historic for Lake County, especially considering we opened, discussed and renegotiated over 50% of the contract,” LCEA President Kathy Smith said. “While negotiating a base salary larger than the targeted state minimum and still following the 20-plus laws from legislators, our experienced teachers will receive significant performance pay. This increase will help retain our highly qualified veterans who are the lifeline of our schools.”
Anyone employed with Lake County Schools as of Sept. 15 will receive a $1,000 retention bonus. Employees also will see no increase in their contributions to health insurance in the 2022–2023 school year.
Teachers will vote on the plan in September. The raises would go into effect following ratification and school board approval.