Lake County students at risk for not graduating high school due to low performing reading scores will receive extra help, thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Clay Electric Foundation to Education Foundation of Lake County.
The grant will fund the district’s ACT Reading Prep Program, which helps students prepare for the reading section of the required Florida standardized test. Last year, 431 high school students were able to participate in the program.
“The funding will be used to purchase student manuals, teacher lesson plans, and training and professional development services,” said Carman Cullen, Education Foundation of Lake County executive director. “This generous donation is especially critical because we know many students are struggling through various obstacles to learning due to the pandemic.”
The Education Foundation of Lake County is one of eight organizations to receive a grant.