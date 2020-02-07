The district is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Lake County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame inductees.
To be considered, nominees must have graduated from a Lake County public high school. The nominee may be living or deceased. Each nominee must have made outstanding athletic, professional or humanitarian contributions, or have overcome great adversity to succeed on a personal level. All nominations must contain an active and current mailing address, and contact information for the nominee (or family, if deceased).
The nomination form can be accessed online at lake.k12.fl.us at the Alumni Hall of Fame link under the “Our District” tab. The form may be completed and submitted electronically.
All nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
The Educational Foundation of Lake County will help honor distinguished LCS alumni on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, during the annual Night of Stars celebration.
The Lake County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame was established in 2016 to honor our graduates who have built on what they learned as an LCS student to distinguish themselves through outstanding personal and professional accomplishments.
Last year’s inductees included: Gary Semanchik (Leesburg High School 1967); Sheriff Peyton Grinnell (Leesburg High School 1986); Major General David W. Coffman (Eustis High School 1981); and Mayor John H. Christian (Leesburg High School 1989).
Visit https://www.lake.k12.fl.us/our-district/hall-of-fame to learn more about our inductees.