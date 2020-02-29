The district is now ac-cepting nominations for the 2020 Lake County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame inductees.
To be considered, nom-inees must have gradu-ated from a Lake County public high school. The nominee may be living or deceased. Each nominee must have made out-standing athletic, profes-sional or humanitarian contributions, or have overcome great adversity to succeed on a personal level. All nominations must contain an active and current mailing ad-dress, and contact infor-mation for the nominee (or family, if deceased).
The nomination form can be accessed online at lake.k12.fl.us at the Alumni Hall of Fame link under the “Our District” tab. The form may be completed and submitted electronically.
All nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
The Educational Foundation of Lake County will help honor distinguished LCS alumni on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, during the annual Night of Stars celebration.