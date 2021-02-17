Through March 12, Lake County Schools is accepting nominations for the 2021 Lake County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame inductees.
To be considered, nominees must have graduated from a Lake County public high school. The nominee may be living or deceased. Each nominee must have made outstanding athletic, professional or humanitarian contributions, or have overcome great adversity to succeed on a personal level. All nominations must contain an active and current mailing address, contact information for the nominee (or family, if deceased), and a photograph of the nominee – preferably a head-and-shoulders shot.
The nomination form can be accessed online at lake.k12.fl.us at the Alumni Hall of Fame link under the “Our District” tab. The form may be completed and submitted electronically. All nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12.
The Education Foundation of Lake County will help honor distinguished LCS alumni on April 21 during a small luncheon celebration.
The Lake County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame was established in 2016 to honor graduates who have built on what they learned as an LCS student to distinguish themselves through outstanding personal and professional accomplishments.
Last year’s inductees included Margaret Berry Emerson, Leesburg High School, class of 1980; Dr. Dan Boggus, Tavares High School, class of 1975; Michaela McLean, East Ridge High School, class of 2015; Carey Baker, Tavares High School, class of 1981; and Dr. Julia Nesheiwat, Umatilla High School, class of 1993.
Visit the Virtual Alumni Hall of Fame to learn more about previous inductees:
www.lake.k12.fl.us/our-district/hall-of-fame.