The Education Foundation of Lake County has awarded more than $13,000 in grant money to support 13 educator-submitted programs that potentially will impact 1,400 students.
Funding comes from a matching grant program with the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations. Last fall, the Consortium designated more than $77,500 to the Education Foundation of Lake County to match monies raised from private donors.
Programs that will be funded include a 3D art system for Eustis Heights Elementary School students that integrates math and science as students create two- and three-dimensional artworks.
Additionally, a Mount Dora Middle School teacher received funding for an online auditory comprehension skills program that is intended to help improve standardized test performance for students whose listening comprehension skills are below grade level.
The other Lake County Schools awarded grants are Astatula Elementary, Beverly Shores Elementary, Cypress Ridge Elementary, Eustis Middle, Grassy Lake Elementary, Lake Minneola High, Minneola Charter, Tavares High and Umatilla Elementary.
“These grants allow Lake County educators greater flexibility in incorporating innovative learning tools to meet their students’ needs,” said Carman Cullen-Batt, executive director of the Education Foundation of Lake County. “We are especially grateful for the efforts of the Lake County legislative delegation which has been our voice in helping to ensure our district receives its share of the funding from the state legislature.”
The foundation had distributed $64,500 of the CFEF grant money in the latter part of 2020.
For more information, visit EdFoundationLake.com.