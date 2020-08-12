Lake County Schools, with the help of Adult Medicine of Lake County, the Department of Health in Lake County and Lake County government, is making rapid testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus available at no cost to all district employees and students prior to the first day of school, Aug. 24.
Additionally, roving nurses will be available throughout the school year to test symptomatic students and employees. This will allow the district to more quickly and accurately identify those who need to be quarantined instead of shutting down entire classes or other large groups because of the possibility of exposure.
“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Superintendent Diane Kornegay. “Having the ability to quickly determine when someone has been infected will help us minimize risk of infection to others.”
The hope is that parents will not hide their children’s symptoms with fever-reducing medicines and then send them to school, where they could potentially infect others.
“Instead, they can let their school nurse know about the symptoms, get tested and get answers right away,” said Matt Cady of Adult Medicine of Lake County.
District leaders are also pursuing funding partnerships for other safety measures in classrooms, including acrylic partitions for tables and desks and a protective coating that could prevent viruses and bacteria from adhering to and growing on flat surfaces.
For rapid testing, a simple finger-prick will yield results in 10 minutes. Those whose results show an active infection will receive a second test for confirmation. The procedure will also test for antibodies, indicating that a person has been infected with the virus at some point in the past.
People with confirmed positive test results would be required to quarantine for three days and then be tested again. Once they test negative, they can come to school or work without restrictions.
The process will work similarly during the school year. A child or employee who shows symptoms can be tested quickly, as can anyone else with whom he or she has been in contact. They could be asked to quarantine for three days then return to school or work once they have a negative test.