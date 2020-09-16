Lake County Schools launched a COVID-19 Data Center that shows weekly tallies of positive COVID-19 cases and related quarantine numbers in schools. New numbers will be posted late Friday afternoons, showing data reported for that week.
Since the school year started on Aug. 24, the district has notified parents of students who have been in direct contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Employees in direct contact received personal notification as well. Additionally, an automated phone call and email was sent to all parents and employees at the school to make them aware of a positive case on campus. These phone calls and emails will continue.
To protect student and employee privacy, the weekly data reports will not include identifying information, such as names, ages, genders, grade levels or job titles.
A link to the COVID-19 Data Center is on the “Start of School” page on the district website at http://lake.k12.fl.us. It can also be accessed directly at http://lake.k12.fl.us/CovidData.