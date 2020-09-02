In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lake County Schools has accelerated its five-year goal of providing universal access to every student, and the plan now is to get technology in the hands of every student during the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
The Chromebook was selected for its ease of use, relatively low cost and the inclusion of the Google Apps for Education.
During late summer, Lake County Schools presented four instructional options for families. Three of those options included a virtual component in which students would use a device for instruction.
“Because of the new learning options made available to families under our reopening plan, we felt it was important to go 1:1 as quickly as logistically possible,” said Duane Weeks, information and instructional technology executive director. “Supply for these devices has been unbelievably tight. Many other districts will be waiting until October and November to get their orders filled. We have worked with our vendors to streamline the delivery process while making the devices ready out of the box, so these devices can get into our student’s hands as quickly as possible.”
Since April, Lake County Schools has purchased and deployed 15,500 Chromebooks to schools. Another 5,400 were expected to be delivered by early September.
More information about the program can be found at the district’s Start of School website at lake.k12.fl.us/startofschool.
Parents also are asked to monitor the district’s Facebook page, as well as their children’s school’s Facebook pages, for the latest news.