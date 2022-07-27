TAVARES – Lake County Schools has launched a “School Safety Report” summer video series to highlight how it has spent funds collected over the past four years to improve school safety and student mental health.
The funds are the result of a referendum approved by Lake County voters in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act was enacted by the Florida Legislature in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the South Florida school. The act made significant school safety reforms and imposed upon all Florida public school boards numerous additional requirements to achieve greater safety for students and staff. The funds allocated by the state were insufficient to satisfy the objectives and requirements in the act without compromising the quality of instructional and other services provided by the board. So, the board requested an additional 0.75 mills and voters gave their approval.
A portion of the proceeds is being used to help cover the costs for school resource deputies and officers and for the in-house school safety teams who, together, guard and protect school campuses.
“Through the referendum, our district has been able to adopt a very robust technical security package for the schools, which goes everywhere from our visitor management system that audits and tracks every visitor to the campuses, to a large infrastructure that supports our video surveillance system,” Alex Hanke, safety and security technology specialist, says in the first video.
“We have a panic alert system that allows staff and teachers to identify an emergency and notify first responders very, very quickly, and we are developing and expanding our electronic door access control so we can validate when and how people gain access to our campuses, which keeps our staff and our students so much safer.”
Future videos, are being released each week through July and focus on other ways the funds have been spent, including:
Creation of Lake Success Academy, which provides short-term alternative educational placements and programs to address the social, emotional, behavioral, academic and mental health needs of at-risk students.
Nurses hired for every school to help students manage their physical and mental health needs.
The Positive Alternative to School Suspension (PASS) program, which removes students with disciplinary referrals from the classroom for a period of time, while still allowing them to attend school, maintain their academic progress, and learn the skills needed to manage their behaviors.
The school psychologists, social workers and mental health liaisons who help troubled students before their issues reach crisis levels.
The district also used a portion of the funding to open the Academy of Lake Hills in Mascotte and Howey-in-the-Hills to provide long-term alternative educational placements for students who need that level of support.
The video series – shared on district social media pages and on the district website – is part of a multi-faceted effort to inform voters before the General Election in November, when they will be asked to approve a continuation of contributions to meet school safety and student mental health needs. If the referendum is approved, the existing program would continue with no increase in the rate requested from the school district. The request four years ago was for 0.75 mills, and the request this year remains at 0.75 mills.
The actual amount paid will be based on home value. For every $1,000 in home value, taxpayers would pay 75 cents. On a home valued at $250,000, this equates to $187.50.
The General Election is Nov. 9. Early voting for the General Election is Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.