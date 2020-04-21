As part of its work to assist local businesses prepare for reopening and recovery at the appropriate time, Lake County is offering a brief online survey to obtain input from business owners. Survey participants can complete the survey by visiting elevatelake.com/survey. The survey is available until 5 p.m. on April 23.
According to the County, data collected through the survey will be used to better understand current and expected challenges of the local business community, and ensure that the transition to reopening is handled strategically and with ongoing health considerations in the forefront.
During the pandemic, the County’s Office of Elevate Lake has been assisting local businesses in connecting to local, state and federal resources. For additional information on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, visit www.elevatelake.com/COVID-19.