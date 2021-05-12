Chaplain Jason Low of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has received the Florida Attorney General’s Distinguished Victim Services Award for his work serving as a victim advocate. Two other non-officers also were honored for their efforts in assisting crime victims – Jude Castro, Sarasota Police Department; and Sandy Ezell, Florida Highway Patrol.
In addition, law enforcement officers Deputy First Class Daniel LaVerne, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office; Detective Tiffany Barry, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office; Detective Maria Santos, Sunrise Police Department; and Detective Michelle Gindlesperger, Sunrise Police Department received the award.
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the winners as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Each year, the Attorney General’s Office honors victim advocates and law enforcement officers.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo and congratulations on Facebook, noting, “Chaplain Low responded to several VERY DIFFICULT tragedies in our community in 2020 where he went above and beyond to provide the families comfort and compassion. Chaplain Low is known to follow-up with victims weeks and months later ensuring that they are on the path to healing.”
During the video conference ceremony, Moody presented a Cabinet resolution to the award recipients. This year marks the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Since 1981, NCVRW helps citizens and advocates reflect on commitments to serving victims of all crime.