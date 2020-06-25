To attract job-seekers, Lake County Schools is using advertisements created by students.
Quiana Peterson, instructional recruitment partner for the district, visited various schools throughout the school year to discuss her job. She challenged students to make their own ads.
“At first it was just an exercise,” said Peterson, “I never intended to post them, but the students really got into it! The ads were so clever and cute, I thought teachers would appreciate seeing an ad from our students.”
Peterson is hoping the ads will catch the eye of potential recruits, because the demand for teachers remains strong. With the recommended social distancing measures in place, recruiting efforts have had to change. All summer hiring events are taking place online instead of in person as in the past.
The student-designed hiring ads are posted on the Lake County Schools HR Department Facebook profile. For more information, visit lake.k12.fl.us/employment.