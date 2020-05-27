Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office has resumed public access as part of the “reopening Lake County plan.”
“We will follow the CDC and DOH guidelines when reopening our offices to the public,” stated Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hays. “The safety of voters and staff will remain paramount as we prepare for the reopening.”
Plexiglass barriers have been installed at the front registration office to protect visitors and team members. Staff will be practicing the appropriate social distancing requirements in the lobby area. Normal business hours are Monday–Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Services will continue to be available via telephone at 352-343-9734 and online at www.LakeVotes.com. If voters prefer to drop off their information without stopping in the office, there is a curbside drop box usually reserved for vote-by-mail ballots, where they can deposit their information without leaving their car.
“Our goal is to offer voters many options in which to register and/or keep their record up to date,” Hays said.