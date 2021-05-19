East Ridge High School history teacher Jennifer Butera has been named winner of the Dr. Tom and Betty Lawrence American History Teacher Award.
Ron Grove, president of the Lake-Sumter Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), said in an email that the local chapter participates each year in the award program, which recognizes educators who distinguish themselves in teaching history of the American Revolution.
“This starts at the chapter level, then the state and finally national,” he wrote.
Butera will receive tuition and travel expense up to $5,000 to attend the Freedoms Foundation Summer Teacher Graduate Workshop at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania; Colonial Williamsburg Summer Teacher Workshop in Williamsburg, Virginia; Jefferson Symposium at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia; the SAR Annual Conference on the American Revolution or another seminar approved by the SAR.