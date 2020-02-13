Tavares – This year the Eustis Memorial Library joined the Lake County Library System. To celebrate, the City of Eustis will host a welcome reception at the library on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at 120 N. Center St., Eustis. This free event is open to the public and will include speeches from public officials.
The City of Eustis and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners worked together to create this historic cooperative.
The Eustis Memorial Library was founded in 1902 and moved to its current location in 1985. With the addition of the Eustis Memorial Library, all 16 libraries in the County are now connected.
“This has been in the works for many years,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System. “Uniting the libraries has brought our communities together and improved the services we can provide.”
The addition gives residents more resources, as well as access to a larger catalog with the intralibrary loan program. The program allows library patrons to request items from any Lake County library for transfer to another library in the system for pick-up. Patrons can also check out items from one library and return them to any library in the County.
Patrons of the Eustis Memorial Library will now only use their countywide library card to check out books and other resources. Those without a countywide card can apply for one at any Lake County library.
“This partnership will benefit the citizens of Eustis and all of Lake County,” said Ann Ivey, director of the Eustis Memorial Library. “We are happy to open our doors to the entire Lake County community.”
For more information about the Lake County Library System or to find out about future programs, call or visit your local library or visit http://www.mylakelibrary.org.