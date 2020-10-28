Lake County welcomes the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Championship and participating anglers to the Harris Chain of Lakes Oct. 29–31. The championship is expected to host more than 130 teams of anglers from around the nation.
The championship will launch each day at 7:30 a.m., with weigh-in time at 3:30 p.m. daily. Launch and weigh-in will take place at Ski Beach at Venetian Gardens, 201 E. Lake Harris Dr. in Leesburg. Anglers will be able to fish the entire Harris Chain of Lakes, which includes Lakes Harris, Little Harris, Apopka, Beauclair, Carlton, Dora, Eustis, Griffin and Yale.
Qualifications for the championship are based on team finishes in four college tournaments held around the country. Only one tournament was completed before events were postponed due to COVID-19, with the others being completed earlier this fall.
For more information, visit https://www.bassmaster.com/college-bass-fishing.