The Lake County Office of Transit Services began limiting transit services starting March 23, suspending non-essential trips for Lake County Connection, the County’s paratransit service.
Transit Services will continue to provide Transportation Disadvantaged door-to-door trips to medical locations, shopping for nutritional items, and to work or training locations. Recreational and other non-life sustaining trips will not be provided.
The changes were made to ensure that residents continue to receive public transportation, while minimizing the local impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Vehicle interiors are being cleaned and disinfected nightly with deep cleaning and sanitization on weekends.
For more information on Lake County Transit Services, visit https://ridelakexpress.com. For the latest County information regarding COVID-19, including available resources for businesses, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19.