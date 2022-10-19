The Lake County Supervisor of Elections office says voters and businesses are receiving phone calls and email communications from individuals who are not in any way associated with the government office.
“These individuals are inquiring about voters’ record of voting for the 2022 Primary Election. Under the guise of being helpful, these individuals are claiming to attempt to clean up the voter rolls in Lake County and have even alluded to the possible identity theft of voters,” the Elections office said in an Oct. 4 news release. “The actions of these individuals are irresponsible and simply contribute to the erosion of voter confidence and misinformation which continues to plague our elections system.”
Voters with concerns or questions should call the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-343-9734. Visit LakeVotes.gov to make sure the office has your correct mailing address and review your Voter Information Card for specific precinct and polling location information.