Effective June 24 when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1105 into law, machinery was put in motion to change how the Lake County Water Authority operates.
Introduced by District 31 Representative Keith Truenow, of Tavares, the bill transforms the LCWA from an independent water district to one governed by the Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
According to the bill, it “[p]rovides district is dependent special taxing district; provides for appointment of members to board of advisors; deletes provisions relating to development, ownership, maintenance, or operation of certain parks by Lake County Water Authority & authorizing board of advisors to sell or donate land for parks; requires Board of County Commissioners of Lake County to consider & approve, modify, or reject annual budget & millage proposed by board of advisors & approve district’s final budget & millage; requires district revenue to be used only for specified purposes; provides for initial appointments to board of advisors & staggered terms; provides all special acts comprising charter of district are ordinances of Lake County & may be revised, amended, or repealed by board of county commissioners.”
The changes mean residents no longer will vote in regular elections for LCWA trustees. Instead, county commissioners will appoint the board members and control the taxes that fund the agency, rather than the elected board members, as it previously has been handled.
In line with the legislation, the Board of County Commissioners has just 30 days to make all the changes, according to Benjamin Garcia, LCWA interim executive director.
“Everything is changing very fast,” he said.
At a June 27 BCC board meeting, two current LCWA board members were nominated by commissioners Sean Parks and Douglas Shields to be part of the next board, according to Garcia, who represented the LCWA at the meeting.
There are currently seven LCWA board members: Marty Proctor, District 1; Trampis Bonjorn, District 2; Tyler Brandeburg, who was recently appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and is vice chairman; Robert “Butch” Hendrick, District 4; Richard Donohue, District 5; Courtney Stokes, chairwoman/member at large; and Keith Farner, member at large.
When asked after the June 27 BCC meeting if jobs were at risk for the 16 LCWA staff members, Garcia said he did not have any information at that time.
Next steps involve a BCC session to begin the LCWA board member appointment process, set for July 12, that will be open to the public. According to a draft ordinance by the BCC, the new LCWA board will have five members, rather than seven. In addition, there is discussion of changing the LCWA name, but the BCC has not made that determination yet.
Rumors and concern
As development continues to burgeon throughout the county, people are paying attention to the way its natural resources are being managed. When House Bill 1105 was making its way through committees before landing on the desk of DeSantis, local environmental groups and area residents expressed concern that, the way the bill was worded, LCWA nature preserves could be closed or sold to developers.
Over the months, Garcia and staff members heard from residents questioning and speculating about the future of the properties.
“Those are mostly rumors,” he said. “We don’t have any factual information that I can provide to you.”
When residents became aware of the bill, there was resistance to it.
“Of course, there was a lot of opposition from the public,” Garcia said. “They know what we do, they like what we are doing for the county, and they see value in what we do.”
Garcia and his team hadn’t heard any definitive plans for the Water Authority’s properties or operations as of last week.
“According to people I have talked to, even the county and some of the BCC board members, it seems like we are going to be functioning the same way that we are,” Garcia said, adding that he understand the agency will be combining services with other county agencies, likely including legal, human resources, procurement and other services.
Truenow, who identifies his occupation as “Agribusiness” on his House of Representatives page, did not respond to a request for comment on why he introduced HB 1105. He also did not respond in February, when Triangle News Leader ran an article about the bill. The founder of Lake Jem Farms in Mount Dora, Truenow is focused on sod farming, according to his political campaign website.
LCWA has been a special taxing district, created by the legislature in 1953 and governed by a seven-member board elected by a county-wide ballot. It has reduced its millage rate 32% since fiscal year 2002–2003.
“The Water Authority is strategically sized to react rapidly, provide county-specific focus and address issues that larger agencies or local governments have not,” the authority stated in a September 2021 report.
The authority’s responsibility has been to protect and conserve Lake County freshwater resources, as defined by legislature. This involves, according to the LCWA website:
Fostering and improving the tourist business in the county by improvements to streams, lakes and canals in the county.
Improving the fish and aquatic wildlife of the county by improving the streams, lakes and canals in the county.
Protecting the freshwater resources of Lake County through assisting local governments in the treating of stormwater runoff by conserving freshwater to improve the streams, lakes and canals in the county.
What does the future hold for the Lake County Water Authority?
“I think this is just a way that, maybe, we could be more efficient in some of the areas,” Garcia said. “I’m really looking forward to make it work, and you know, make it work for the taxpayers and also for the staff here at the Water Authority. That is our goal right at this moment.
“I’m a very hopeful person,” he added. “I’m hoping, at the end of the day, we can obtain the same goals we have been working on, which is to clean up the lakes in Lake County and to continue doing our jobs.”
For more information about the LCWA, visit www.lcwa.org.
View HB 1105 here: www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=75910.