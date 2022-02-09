Jan. 31, the Florida Ways & Means Committee voted favorably on House Bill 1105, which was introduced by District 31 Representative Keith Truenow, of Tavares, and proposes moving the Lake County Water Authority from an independent water district to one governed by the Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
HB 1105 is now in the State Affairs Committee.
The bill “deletes provisions relating to development, ownership, maintenance, or operation of certain parks by Lake County Water Authority & authorizing board of advisors to sell or donate land for parks,” and “requires Board of County Commissioners of Lake County to consider & approve, modify, or reject annual budget & millage proposed by board of advisors & approve district’s final budget & millage.”
The changes would mean residents could no longer vote in regular elections for LCWA trustees. Instead, county commissioners would appoint the trustees and control the taxes that fund the agency, rather than the elected trustees, as it’s handled now.
As development continues to burgeon throughout the county, people are paying attention to in the way its natural resources are being managed. Some social media chatter expresses concern that, the way the bill is worded, the many small nature preserves in the county will be closed or sold.
Truenow did not respond to a request for comment on why he introduced the bill. The founder of Lake Jem Farms in Mount Dora, Truenow is focused on sod farming, according to his political campaign website.
LCWA is a special taxing district created by the legislature in 1953 and governed by a seven-member board of trustees elected by a county-wide ballot. It has reduced its millage rate 32% since fiscal year 2002–2003.
“The Water Authority is strategically sized to react rapidly, provide county-specific focus and address issues that larger agencies or local governments have not,” the authority says.
The authority’s responsibility is to protect and conserve Lake County freshwater resources, as defined by legislature. This involves, according to the LCWA website:
Fostering and improving the tourist business in the county by improvements to streams, lakes and canals in the county.
Improving the fish and aquatic wildlife of the county by improving the streams, lakes and canals in the county.
Protecting the freshwater resources of Lake County through assisting local governments in the treating of stormwater runoff by conserving freshwater to improve the streams, lakes and canals in the county.
For more information about the LCWA and proposed legislation, visit www.lcwa.org/information/proposed_legislation.php and view this video: https://youtu.be/dkI5rL_CUGY.
To view a list of State Affairs Committee members, visit www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Committees/committeesdetail.aspx?SessionId=93&CommitteeId=3111.
View HB 1105 here: www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=75910.