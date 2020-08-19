Ron Hart, Jr., has been named executive director of the Lake County Water Authority. Hart previously served as LCWA water resources director for the past 23 years.
As a limnologist, an expert in freshwater systems, Hart has worked on Lake County’s waterbodies for the majority of his career. He served as president of the Florida Lake Management Society and was appointed by two Florida governors to the board of the Green Swamp Land Authority.
He also oversaw the construction and management of the Nutrient Reaction Facility (NuRF) on the north shore of Lake Apopka. The NuRF is the largest alum-injection system of its kind in the world and is used to treat surface water for environmental purposes.
“I have a deep appreciation for our natural environment and am fortunate to have been able to spend most of my career assisting the citizens of Lake County. I look forward to working closely with the leadership of Lake County and our staff to enhance our programs to improve and expand the services we provide for our residents,” Hart said.
Hart will oversee a scientific and field services staff of 16 people.
“Ron’s unique lifetime experience and knowledge of the water bodies of Lake County will help take LCWA’s service to greater heights,” said Amy Stone, chairman of the Lake County Water Authority Board of Trustees. “His ideas and passion for expanding LCWA’s impact on Lake County’s water resources will be crucial as our organization continues to improve and innovate in the coming years.”
The Lake County Water Authority was created in 1953 by the Florida legislature to manage and conserve the waterways of Lake County. It is overseen by a seven-member elected board, and its monthly meeting are open to the public. For more information, visit www.lcwa.org or call 352-324-6141.