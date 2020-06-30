All are welcome at the Lake Federated Republican Women’s Club monthly luncheon meeting. The next luncheon will be Wednesday, July 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tavares Pavilion on the Lake, 200 S. Disston, Tavares.
This meeting will be a question and answer forum with the following candidates: Wendy Breeden – Candidate for County Commissioner District #3; Kirby Smith – Candidate for County Commissioner District#3; John Blake – Candidate for County Commissioner District #5; Todd Luce – Candidate for County Commissioner District #5; Steven Novakovic – Candidate for FL House 32; and Keith Truenow - Candidate for FL House 32. Anthony Sabatini has also been invited to attend.
Candidates will have 90 seconds each for an introduction, then take two to three questions from members. Cost for the luncheon is $15. Space is limited. Reservations are required before July 3. Call 352-973-3442.