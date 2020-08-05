As the only Montessori school in Leesburg, Lake Montessori School’s programs, size, facilities, location, and most importantly of all, people, set them apart from the rest.
The Montessori philosophy is founded upon a recognition that children have an innate desire to learn. Maria Montessori assigned integrated materials that direct a child’s learning in a form as close to natural learning as possible. These materials allowed children to experience each concept in a concrete manner and to work gradually to abstract understanding. This learning still takes place today in an environment that develops disciplined independence, intellectual curiosity, self-esteem, and logical thinking.
The school’s goal is to use the Montessori methods, a carefully-prepared environment, and the best teachers to help students develop positive attitudes and behavior necessary to create the characteristics of successful learners, responsible individuals, and effective citizens.
For more information about enrolling your student in pre-school through high school, contact Lake Montessori School at 415 N. Lee Road in Leesburg. For more information call 352-787-5333 or visit www.lakemontessori.com.