A delegation consisting of Lake County Board of Commissioners Chair Kirby Smith; County Manager Jennifer Barker; attorney-lobbyist Chris Carmody; and Angie Langley, CEO of Langley Consulting Group, recently traveled to Tallahassee to present the county’s priorities in advance of the upcoming legislative session that begins April 10.
Their priorities for the growing county of 400,000 residents include requests for funding the following projects:
• Golden Triangle Regional Park, a 25-acre lakefront site proposed in Tavares. The park is part of the county’s Parks & Trails Master Plan.
• New fire station to replace Pine Lakes Station 15 on property donated on State Road 44.
• South Lake Trail boardwalk replacement between State Road 50 and Old Highway 50.
• Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail and Trailhead improvements that are part of the Wekiva Trail System in East Lake County.
• Bear-proof trash cans for 848 county residents who are on a waiting list to receive these carts authorized by the County in 2016.
County officials also requested protection for rural areas, expansion of the Tourist Development Tax for planning studies, and allowance for local governments to regulate certain aspects of medical marijuana facilities.
Smith stated that the proposals “are not only essential to improving the quality of life and safety of our growing community but would provide our residents with enhanced opportunities for economic stability.”
Langley, a government relations consultant based in Clermont, said Lake County officials shared their requests with state Senator and President Pro Tempore Dennis Baxley from Lady Lake and also met with Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation.
Langley said these pre-session visits are important to provide information to legislators who will soon be making critical decisions about the state’s budget.
“Legislators appreciate hearing from local officials who are in touch with the greatest needs of their communities,” Langley said.
Lake County residents who wish to know more about the county’s requests can email angie@langleycg.com.