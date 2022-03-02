All of us who work in the Lake County public school district have one common mission. Whether we are working directly with students in the classroom or we are in administrative or support roles, we all work to make sure every student will graduate with the skills needed to succeed in post-secondary education and the workplace. But the pathway to graduation and beyond can look different for each student. That’s because we offer so many options and opportunities to help students pursue their interests and prepare for the future. Sometimes, the opportunities are so vast that they can become overwhelming and confusing for students and their families. I want to explain a few of the opportunities and encourage parents to talk with your child’s school counselor for more details.
The first and most important step is to understand standard graduation requirements. We have teams at each high school who track student progress to make sure each student earns the required 4 credits of English Language Arts, 4 credits of Math, 3 of Science and 3 Social Studies, along with the other courses and electives required for a standard high school diploma.
I urge parents and students to become familiar with these requirements and track individual progress, as well.
There are additional requirements for students who want to achieve a diploma with a Merit or Scholar designation. For a Merit designation, a student must meet all standard diploma requirements plus attain one or more industry certifications through our various CTE programs.
For a Scholar designation, a student must earn 1 credit in Algebra 2, Statistics, and Chemistry or Physics; 2 credits in a World Language; pass end-of-course exams in Biology, U.S. History and Geometry; and earn 1 credit in an AP, IB or AICE program or a dual enrollment course.
Advanced Placement, or AP, lets students take college level courses while in high school and earn college credit for the courses if they pass the tests at the end. Participation in these courses can also boost high school GPAs, making student transcripts more attractive to college admissions officers. We offer AP courses at all of our high schools.
The Advanced International Certificate of Education, or AICE program, also offers college level courses to high school students with opportunities to raise the GPA, but it does so as part of an international curriculum with recognition and university acceptance around the world. We offer AICE at Leesburg, South Lake and Umatilla high schools.
Dual enrollment is yet another way students can earn college credit and boost high school GPAs, as students enroll in college courses either on a college campus or at their high school.
Add to these opportunities all of the industry certifications available through our Career and Technical Education programs, as well as scholarships offered through the statewide Bright Futures program and others, and you can easily see that there are many pathways all leading to the same place – opportunities for success in post-secondary education and the workplace.
School counselors are expertly equipped to guide students through the process of finding the pathway to graduation and beyond that best suits each students’ interests and goals. If your child is in high school or will be soon, start the conversation with their counselor and revisit the conversation often. Every Lake County student can have a successful future. Let’s work together to make sure they are prepared.
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Triangle News Leader.