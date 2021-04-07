Teacher-recommended instructional materials for English Language Arts K-12 and Advanced Placement will be the focus of a special Lake School District board meeting and public hearing on April 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office, 201 W. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares.
The following materials have been recommended for adoption:
• English Language Arts, Grades K-5 with Great Minds, Wit & Wisdom with Fundations
• English Language Arts, Grades 6-8 with Amplify Education, Amplify ELA Florida Edition
• English Language Arts, Grades 9-12 with McGraw-Hill, Florida StudySync
• Advanced Placement English Language, Grades 9-12 with Bedford, Freeman, and Worth
• Advanced Placement English Literature, Grades 9-12 with Bedford, Freeman, and Worth
The public can view materials online at www.lake.k12.fl.us/departments/teachinglearningandleadership/curriculum-instruction-and-assessment/instructional-materials.
Course descriptions are available at www.cpalms.org.
To ask questions regarding the recommended materials or to schedule an appointment to view the materials in person, call the district office at 352-253-6870.