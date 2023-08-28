TAVARES -- Lake County public schools and district offices will remain open on Tuesday, Aug. 29, but because of developments with Tropical Storm Idalia all after-school events will be canceled on Tuesday with the exception of our Extended Learning Centers (ELC), which will be open until 6 p.m. Parents, however, are asked to pick up their children from ELC as early as possible.
Schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Villages Elementary and Lost Lake Elementary will be used as storm shelters. Both will serve special needs guests and are pet friendly.
Because this is a fast-moving storm, we expect to re-open schools and offices on Thursday, Aug. 31.