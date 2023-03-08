LEESBURG – Lake County Schools students will shine on stage and behind the scenes in a new locally produced TV show that airs next week, showcasing musical talent as students compete for prizes.
In each half-hour episode of “Undiscovered Talent with Kelly,” a six-week series that will air on Leesburg’s LakeFront TV, show host and executive producer Kelly Somersall will profile a Lake County high school musical artist or band and share inspirational stories about the students.
“We have many artistically talented students across our district, those who perform and those who support those performances behind the scenes,” Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay said. “We appreciate the opportunity for these students to build their skills, grow in their crafts and get the hands-on experience that will prepare them to pursue their big dreams.”
The first season was produced, filmed and edited by the Eustis High School video production team, EHS TV Pro Studio 126, and their teacher, Michael Liglor. Many of the students intern and work at Lakefront TV. “EHS Studio 126 was the lifeline on this project,’’ station manager Anna Marie Chwastiak said. “From creative to all aspects of production, the students performed with passion and professionalism.”
The first season will feature six acts, each performing two songs of their choice and discussing their passion and drive to pursue a career in music. It will conclude with a two-part finale. Part One of the finale will broadcast on April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Three acts will be chosen from the six performers to compete for prizes in the final episode, which will be filmed and broadcasted on April 16 at 2 p.m. at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. The public is invited to attend.
The prizes, including cash donated by Mathias Food Service Equipment Company, are as follows:
First prize – $1,000, the opportunity to be the opening act for a headliner at Mount Dora Music Hall, and a day with Thomas McClary, founder of the international singing group The Commodores. at Black Bear Golf Club in Eustis.
Second prize – $500.
Third prize – A shopping experience valued at $250 at select stores at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg.
For more information about the show, contact Kelly Somersall at 917-771-6062 or undiscoveredtalentwithkelly@gmail.com.
See the promo at https://youtu.be/JBlI6SzIYQE.