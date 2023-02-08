Leesburg, FL – Spring softball and baseball have returned at Lake-Sumter State College, and the teams have hit the ground running.
Softball
Behind 21 hits, 17 runs scored and zero errors defensively, softball entered the 2023 season with a bang with back-to-back one-hit shutouts over Georgia Highlands College Jan. 26. Ali Shenefield got the win for game one, while Darian Pippin took game two.
Game 1 – Lake-Sumter 7, Georgia Highlands 0
The first three innings went by with Shenefield striking out five of the first nine GHC batters. The Lakehawks found homeplate for the first time in the third innings as Reese Snipes blasted a double to left center to score Tatum McGrath. Raquel Camuglia followed with another double to right center to score Snipes from second.
The Lakehawks added two more runs in the fourth after sophomore Makenzi Heaton led off with a deep double to left field. Alex Baez came up with a bunt for a base hit to advance, pinch runner for Heaton, Kiara Smith to third. Bella Baez singled to center to score Smith and give the Lakehawks a 3-0 lead. GHC made a pitching switch but the damage had already been done.
LSSC took game one against GHC in the top of the seventh inning. Shenefield registered the shutout win to move to 1-0 on the season, while recording 10 strikeouts and allowing just one hit.
Game 2 – Lake-Sumter 10, Georgia Highlands 0
Game two started the same defensively for the Lakehawks, with junior pitcher Pippin dominating the mound for the first three innings. Offensively, the Lakehawks jumped on the Chargers in the first inning. With smart baserunning and two extra base hits, the Lakehawks managed three runs to cross the plate.
The Lakehawks added two more runs in the fourth. Pippin’s no-hitter was broken up in the top of the fourth with a two-out single to right field by GHC’s first baseman Abigail Lathrop. The game concluded by mercy rule after a three-up-three-down fifth inning.
Head Coach Jay Miller was fired up after the wins.
“Back-to-back shutouts with our pitching combining to give up just two hits was incredible, but you cannot win without scoring runs, and our hitters backed them up from start to finish. The defense was on par as well. I am extremely happy for the girls; they are the ones who put in the work to get these results,” Miller said.
Former Lakehawk pitcher turned Lakehawk pitching coach Abbey Primavera joined Miller on the other side of the chalk for the first time today.
“Whoever I give the ball to, I never have to worry whether or not they are going to compete. I put my trust in all of them and they all put the trust in each other,” Primavera said.
Baseball
Jan. 28, the LSSC baseball team opened their season with a game against Florida Palms University. The Lakehawks won their home opener 7-3 over the Owls.
Sophomore Dannon Smith led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a ground ball and was scored by sophomore Ryan Monaghan, who blasted a triple to right field. Kendal Spencer came up with a deep sacrifice fly to left field to score Monaghan.
With two outs and the bases cleared, designated hitter Chris Palmi reached first with a single, Nate Tinder came up with a double, and Carson Russell drew a walk to load the bases. Luke Bentley hit a hard ball up the middle, Russell beating the throw to second to score one more run before making the third out.
In the bottom of the second, Monaghan singled to third base followed by Spencer with a single up the middle and Palmi drew a walk to load the bases for the Lakehawks once again. Sophomore Nate Tinder singled to right field to score Monaghan and Spencer giving the Lakehawks a five-run lead.
The Lakehawks came back in the fourth inning after allowing the Owls to score one in the top half of the inning. Auston Chisenhall led off with a double and Chris Palmi came up with a single to right field to score Chisenhall.
The Lakehawks finished the day with seven runs and six RBIs on 11 hits. Monaghan went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the team.
Sophomore pitcher Jake Dorn threw four complete innings allowing no runs, fanning four, and allowed just one hit in the fourth. Freshman Max Windham picked up the win with two innings pitched with five strikeouts moving to 1-0 on the season.
Follow @LakehawkSports on Twitter and Instagram, and Lake-Sumter State College Athletics on Facebook.