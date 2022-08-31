As the new school year gets underway, Lake-Sumter State College has some new energy as two of its leaders are promoted and a new VP comes onboard.
The three vice presidents are Kristie Harris, vice president of finance/CFO; Nick Kemp, vice president of technology innovation/CIO; and Thom Kieft, vice president of facilities planning and operations.
“I am excited for each of these individuals to join my leadership team,” said Dr. Heather Bigard, college president. “They each bring experience and expertise to their roles and share my passion for advancing the mission Lake-Sumter State College by increasing access and improving our student success outcomes.”
Harris previously was interim vice president of human resources at New College of Florida in Sarasota and has held roles in finance and administration for New College of Florida, the University of Central Florida and the State University System of Florida.
“I look forward to serving under the leadership of President Bigard as her key advisor in all aspects of the college’s financial and business operations,” Harris said. “I am ready to join my colleagues in taking Lake-Sumter State College to the next level.”
Harris, a Georgia native, earned a Master of Science degree in Public Administration with an emphasis in budget and financial management at Florida State University.
Kemp joined Lake-Sumter State College in 2011 as a developer and team leader for the enterprise systems team of Information Technology. His role grew in scope and responsibility, and his most recent role has been that of CIO.
In the reimagined role of vice president of technology innovation, Kemps’ responsibility is to bring together teams from Information Technology, Process Improvement and Institutional Research, and Digital Education.
“These departments are full of extremely talented and forward-thinking individuals, and I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to work for each of them,” said Kemp.
Kemp has a master’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University and is a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Kieft has been at Lake-Sumter State College since 1994, when he began as a math instructor on the Leesburg campus. Since then, he has had many roles, including dean and associate vice president. Most recently, he served as the assistant VP for South Lake Campus Expansion and interim executive director of facilities.
In his new role, Kieft will oversee facilities operations, capital projects and campus safety.
“I am looking forward to improving the college’s infrastructure and safety across all three campuses with a dedicated team of professionals in facilities and campus safety,” said Kieft. “This year the college has been awarded deferred maintenance funds from the state to address and improve critical life safety components, environmental deficiencies, ADA compliance and air quality that will create noticeable improvements across our facilities at Lake-Sumter State College.”
Kieft has a Master of Science degree in mathematical sciences from Clemson University in South Carolina.
Founded in 1962, LSSC serves more than 6,000 students annually at three locations: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont), and Sumterville. Learn more at www.lssc.edu.