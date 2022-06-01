Last week, Triangle News Leader ran an article about a new Lake-Sumter State College partnership with the Waterman campus of AdventHealth that provides nursing students one-on-one mentoring and training with nurses at the hospital. We received their IDs for this photo after deadline, so we’re running the photo again this week to give these hard-working students recognition.
Seated, from left, Sionne Yee, Kendra Vittoria, Paulo Derit, Rhiannon Peace and Melissa Lozano. Standing, from left, Phylicia Villard, Shyra Scott, Makayla Theisen, Morgan Faber, Abygael Brewer, Josue Aguilar, Melissa Sedam Masud, Madison Krain, Matika Henry, Christina Vega, Kaitlyn Hawkins, Rosmin Blackshear and Tristan Perez.