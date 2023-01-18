Lake Technical College recently announced their December Students of the Month.
The nine students are Felisha Wimes, who is studying accounting operations; Justin Bardell, auto collision technology; Morocca Holmes, baking & pastry arts, Alyssa Landin, cosmetology; Berkley Barton, professional culinary arts & hospitality; Dane Nichols, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning & refrigeration; Lucia Ramirez, medical assisting; Josephine Dorris, pharmacy technician; and Taylor Von Maxey, practical nursing.
According to the school, the students were nominated by their instructors because of their outstanding academic achievement, honorable work ethic, great attitude and school and community involvement.
Students of the month receive a certificate of achievement, a balloon arrangement and a delicious lunch served by Lake Tech’s culinary team.
Lake Technical College is a public, post-secondary institution that offers high quality training for over 30 career and technical programs, as well as, adult education classes for GED and ESOL. The main campus is located at 2001 Kurt Street in Eustis. The Institute of Public Safety is located at 1565 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares.
Visit www.laketech.org or call 352-589-2250 for more information.