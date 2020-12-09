Dec. 14, at 5 p.m., a regular meeting of Lake Technical College’s board of directors will be held in the school’s Board Room. Lake Technical College is located at 2001 Kurt Street in Eustis. Call 352-589-2250 for more information.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…