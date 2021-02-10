Thanks to a local scholarship organization, Lake Technical College’s Adult Education students will be receiving an automatic scholarship to cover their $30 spring tuition for both returning and new GED® Preparation and English language (ESOL) students.
GED Prep classes help individuals prepare for the GED® test. Once an individual passes all four sections of the GED test, they earn a State of Florida high school diploma. ESOL classes are for individuals who want to improve their conversational English and basic language skills.
Both spring semester classes started in January, but students can enroll anytime throughout that semester. To provide options throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic, Lake Tech is offering adult education in both face-to-face, in-classroom settings throughout Lake County and fully online classes.
Students interested in taking advantage of this free tuition opportunity should complete an online application at www.laketech.org and then call the school’s admissions office to schedule a basic skills assessment, if they do not have current ability levels on file. Cost for that test is $25.
Lake Technical College is a public, post-secondary institution based in Eustis. Visit www.laketech.org or call 352-589-2250 for more information.