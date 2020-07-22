A regular board of directors meeting will be held at Lake Technical College July 27 at 4:30 p.m. in the Board Room of Lake Technical College, located at 2001 Kurt Street, Eustis. All meetings of the board of directors are open to the public, and the public is encouraged to attend meetings and will be given reasonable opportunity to voice opinions on items listed on the agenda. Due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, Lake Technical College is adhering to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations and guidelines regarding wearing facial personal protective equipment (PPE). Call 352-589-2250 for more information.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…