Nov. 4, a group of Lakeview Terrace residents spent the day touring the Florida Black Bear Scenic Byway. The tour included stops at the Bartram Oak, the Scrubjay Trail, Alexander Springs and lunch at Drifters on the St. Johns River.
The Florida Black Bear Scenic Byway is a National Scenic Byway that includes the Ocala National Forest, State Road 40 from Silver Springs to Ormond Beach and State Road 19 from Umatilla to Palatka.
Anyone interested in becoming involved or volunteering with the byway can email tomrose43@gmail.com.