Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is hosting a virtual presentation, “Landscape for Birds, Water, and Diversity,” Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.
Florida naturalist Lavon Silvernell will share a new standard of landscaping beauty that uses less water and little or no fertilizer and chemicals, sending clean rainwater back into the state’s underground water supply.
The mission of the Florida Native Plant Society is to promote the preservation, conservation and restoration of the state’s native plants and native plant communities. Outreach ranges from educational programs such as this Zoom session to projects where volunteers can dig in the dirt to establish native plants in restoration areas of parks and nature preserves throughout the state.
To register for this free program and receive Zoom access information, email lakebeautyberry@gmail.com.
For more information on the statewide organization, visit www.fnps.org.