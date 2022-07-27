July 30, Mount Dora will host its second annual end-of-summer concert and fireworks event, 6–10 p.m. at Sunset Park. The celebration will feature live music and DJ Lon, interactive street entertainment and games, and grown-up drinks.
The fireworks display over Lake Dora will light up the sky starting at 9:15 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the city of Mount Dora, 103.1 The Wolf, Mount Dora Community Trust, Wharton-Smith, Inc. Construction Group, Pisces Rising, Mullinax Ford, Gator Harley and Visit Lake, FL – Lake County Tourism.