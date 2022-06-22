Eustis, Fla. – The last day of operations of all three (3) Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) Covid-19 vaccines and testing sites will be Thursday, June 30. The schedule until that day will be as follows:
DOH-Lake Community Health Site at 560 W. DeSoto St., Clermont.
Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DOH-Lake Leesburg Site at 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg
Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DOH-Lake Umatilla Site at 249 E. Collins St., Umatilla.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any resident in need of COVID-19 vaccines or testing after June 30 is encouraged to contact their primary doctor office, local pharmacy, urgent-care, or Community Health Centers in their area. Those without a primary doctor can contact the DOH-Lake office at 352-771-5500 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
To find additional COVID-19 vaccine locations near you visit, vaccines.gov , text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 or visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/ To find a testing site near you visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites/
For the latest local information, visit the DOH-Lake website at lake.floridahealth.gov or follow on Twitter at @FLHealthLake.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.