March 22, the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County Area will hold a virtual annual meeting, and the event will also feature guest speaker Lauren Ritchie, who retired just over a year ago from the Orland Sentinel after a 41-year career in journalism.
Starting out as an investigative reporter, Ritchie became a columnist known for holding public officials accountable. For decades, her beat was Lake County.
Ritchie’s presentation will be available at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook:
www.facebook.com/LWVTheVillagesTriCountyAreaFlorida.
The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-county serves Lake, Marion and Sumter counties and has a history of over 100 years of sharing non-partisan information to empower informed voters.
While COVID-19 disrupted lives and livelihoods during the past election year, the League continued its mission. This annual meeting will celebrate the League’s contribution to the historical turnout for the 2020 Presidential election. Projects included four short “Be a Voter” videos targeting young women that were seen over 180,000 times, distribution of 2,100 Local Voter Guides and 2,400 bookmarks advertising VOTE411, a LWVFL online information service that had a 426% increase in use.
Find out more about your local LWV at lwvtrifl.org.