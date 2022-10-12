The Mount Dora Lawn Bowling Club will be having an open house Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at 125 Edgerton Court, which is located at the south end of Donnelly Street adjacent to Elizabeth Evans Park in Mount Dora. Complimentary hot dogs and refreshments will be provided.
Whether you enjoy the competitiveness of our own intra-club tournaments, getting to know other bowlers from clubs around the state through many inter-club tournaments, or simply prefer more casual morning or evening social games, there is plenty of activity throughout the year.
Winter (Nov. 1–April 30) social bowling begins at 9 a.m. every Monday through Saturday. The summer schedule (May 1–Oct. 31) shifts to 8:30 a.m. Mid-morning 10-end bowling also Monday through Saturday; and evening bowling Monday through Friday.
The club also has Bunco, Mah Jongg, Euchre, luncheons and more
The club was organized in 1928 and presently has 170 members. New members are welcomed, with the only requirement being a free five-day training class.
The Mount Dora Lawn Bowling Club has many social activities during the year in its beautiful clubhouse: social bowling six days a week and around 15 club tournaments during the year for those who enjoy serious competition.
Come on down and learn about the fascinating sport, which has been around for centuries and is played in almost 40 countries around the world.