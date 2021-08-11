The Lake County Museum of Art is hosting an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 13, 5–7 p.m., for the Lake County Quilters Guild Exhibit. The public is invited to attend and explore the intricate work while enjoying some light refreshments.
The temporary display of handmade quilts, which will run through Sept. 25, shows a variety of techniques and styles.
Visit the art museum during its regular hours, Thursday–Saturday noon–4 p.m., at 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares. For more information, call 352-483-2900 or go to www.LakeArtMuseum.com.