Looking for resources to help make decisions about the upcoming general election? The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, may be able to help.
The League of Women Voters of Florida is part of the national organization, and its 29 Leagues hold candidate forums in election years to help voters make their decisions.
Patricia Brigham, LWV of Florida president, said local Leagues have been busy facilitating forums virtually in 2020, due to COVID-19.
“Our forums are more like conversations among the candidates than true debates, and a League member or media figure usually moderates them,” she said.
Candidate forums and more can be accessed at the League’s voter assistance website, www.vote411.org/florida.
“VOTE411.org truly is a one-stop shop for all things voting,” Brigham said. “Voters can learn where candidates are on policy issues – without endorsements – and any forums they are holding in their districts. Important voting deadlines can be found at VOTE411.org, as well as pathways to the voter’s Supervisor of Elections office.”
In today’s political environment, how does LVW protect its reputation as a nonpartisan status?
“The League’s nonpartisan policy is one of the main reasons we are such a trusted organization,” Brigham said. “We stay above the fray of partisan politics and focus on the issues. In highly divisive times, voters know they can turn to us for guidance on good policy and voter education without being inundated with candidate endorsements. The LWV of Florida only makes policy recommendations – never candidate or party recommendations.”
Early voting runs through Oct. 31 in Lake County, with 12 voting locations available, and the general election is Nov. 3. For a list of early voting locations, to request a sample ballot or to check the status of a vote-by-mail ballot, visit Lake County Supervisor of Elections at www.LakeVotes.com.