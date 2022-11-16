The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is offering a free seminar, “Is Cloning a Native Plant a Good Idea?” on Nov. 20 at Trout Lake Nature Center.
Speaker Nancy Bissett, co-founder of The Natives Nursery in Davenport, will discuss the difference between native plants cultivars and clones.
Planting native species offers different benefits and drawbacks from species that are propagated as cultivars. Bissett will compare plant cultivars and clones and include considerations such as longer and more versatile blooms, adaptation to varying seeding condition, more attractive to pollinators, more resilient to varying weather, disease, predation and soil conditions and locally sourced to help preserve not only the species, but the genetic variability within the species.
Cultivars offer uniformity and reliability in production and performance, enhanced characteristics in size, shape, and color form, suitability to container growth and appeal, and market draw as something special.
Unfortunately, not all cultivars are created equal. Changes in blossom size and color or even leaf color can confuse pollinating insects. Many cultivars are sterile and pollenless depriving wildlife of seeds, pollen and nectar. When habitat gardening for wildlife, planting a cultivar is often a gamble as to whether it will just look pretty or actually help sustain the bees, insects and other wildlife.
The seminar is free and open to the public. It starts at 2 p.m. at the Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East, County Rd 44, Eustis, or arrive at 1:30 to chat with a chapter member.
The mission of the Florida Native Plant Society is to promote the preservation, conservation and restoration of the native plants and native plant communities of Florida. For more information about the Lake Beautyberry Chapter, visit www.lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org.