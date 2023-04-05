Teachers returning from spring break found a wealth of information about gopher tortoises in their inboxes that they can use to teach students about this iconic Florida species.
The packets, provided by Lake County Water Authority, include curriculum and supporting materials for grades 3 and 7 that align with the science standards established by the state of Florida, according to LCWA education and communication resource Claudia Rowe.
Rowe, a retired science teacher and sixth-generation Floridian, is enthusiastic about the new educational tool.
“We worked to make this very user-friendly for teachers. You can use all or part of the activities,” she said. “We could not have done this without the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Dr. Martin Main,” who is the program leader of the Florida Master Naturalist Program at the University of Florida.
FWC gave the local water authority permission to adapt its gopher tortoise curriculum, which was developed by Ray and Patricia Ashton, for 4th and 7th grades. The curriculum also includes material from the Florida Master Naturalist Program’s Gopher Tortoise Project. Many teachers will receive a book, though in larger schools, they may have to share, since the book is out of print, Rowe said.
“We purchased every copy they had available,” she added.
The resources were provided to public schools in the Lake County Schools district, as well as a few others that expressed interest. Materials can be accessed at the water authority’s website, so private schools and homeschoolers interested in the topic can use the resources, as well.
Release of the Lake County curriculum was timed with the April 10 Gopher Tortoise Day, an annual celebration of the species, which is federally listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
In addition, the Lake County Water Authority board recently issued a proclamation setting April 10 as Gopher Tortoise Day in the county, stating in part, “…the Gopher Tortoise has been living on the earth for 500,000 to 2 million years … and the Gopher Tortoise’s habitat needs protection ... and having Gopher Tortoises and other species in our area, helps to sustain the area’s ecology and provide man with a source of joy and appreciation for nature …”
Gopher Tortoise Day was founded by the Gopher Tortoise Council (https://gophertortoisecouncil.org) to increase appreciation and conservation for the long-lived, yet threatened, species. Florida supports more populations of this tortoise than any other state, according to FWC.
Gopher tortoises are common across Lake County, and their burrows can often be found in sandhill habitats, which the species prefers. Unlike the state’s many turtles, these tortoises do not live in lakes and should never be placed in waterways. In fact, the protected species should not be handled at all, unless it is in danger on a roadway, for example.
In addition to the tortoise program, Lake County Water Authority offers manatee educational resources for grades 3 and 7, and the team is working on a similar project regarding alligators.
“We’re hoping to release the alligator curriculum next year, and plan to start working on it in May,” Rowe said.
To view the tortoise and manatee educational resources, visit https://www.lcwa.org/information/education_resources.php and scroll to end of page.
Contact Rowe at 321-325-0319 or crowe@lcwa.org.