Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m., the Trout Lake Nature Center’s Friday Night Naturalist series will present “Wekiva: A National Wild and Scenic River.”
The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 established protection for over 13,400 miles of rivers and streams in the U.S. In 2000, the Wekiva River became one of two in the state of Florida with this designation. Over two million people live within 20 miles of this important ecological and recreational river.
River ambassador Ashley Konon will discuss what this status means for the future and preservation of the river system and its tributaries.
This program will be held outside, unless there is inclement weather. Attendees should bring a lawn chair. Guests are invited to mingle by a campfire.
Friday Night Naturalist programs are held the third Friday of each month. These programs are donation-based with $5 suggested to support the independent non-profit organization’s future programs.
The nature center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.