The Tavares Public Library is offering opportunity to explore Florida’s hidden history through fascinating stories and vintage photographs – all presented virtually via Zoom.
Florida Soul: Oct. 5, at 1:00 p.m. John Capouya discusses the people and the music that define Florida Soul, from Ray Charles to Sam and Dave, Betty Wright to James and Bobby Purify and many more. This rich but under-appreciated musical heritage comes to life in music, words, and vintage photographs.
Hidden History of Florida: Oct. 14, at 1:00 p.m. Six out of 10 Floridians come from outside Florida and know little of the state’s rich history. James Clark presents a fun 50-minute journey through 400 years of history with lots of images all based on the book “Hidden History of Florida.” The trip will leave listeners with a new appreciation of their state’s past.
Weeki Wachee: City of Mermaids: Oct. 26, at 1:00 p.m. Lu Vickers will present the fascinating history of Weeki Wachee Springs told through vintage photographs of the mermaids, from their earliest days performing silent ballets to the heyday when ABC built them a million-dollar theater.
The series takes place via Zoom, which is provided by the Association for Rural and Small Libraries. Contact Rebecca Campbell at rcampbell@tavares.org for the Zoom link
This program is a partnership between the Florida Humanities and the Tavares Public Library. Funding for this program was provided by the Florida Humanities and sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. To learn more about Florida Humanities, visit floridahumanities.org.
Contact the Tavares Public Library at 352-742-6204 for more information.