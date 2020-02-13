AdventHealth Waterman is offering a series of classes for cooking nutritious meals called the the Yum-Yum Club.
The Yum-Yum Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13, Feb. 27, March 12 and March 26 from 6-8 p.m. The entire series costs $90 or each class is $30.
During each class, learn to cook delicious and nutritious recipes using farm fresh, plant-based ingredients. Be engaged, watch a live demonstration with instruction by the AdventHealth Waterman executive chef and registered dietitian, and enjoy a sample tasting of each recipe.
Eating healthy can be fun and delicious, but more importantly, it can provide health benefits for overall brain health and whole-body wellness.
To register or for more information, call 352-253-3685 or visit AdventHealthWaterman.com.