At a recent meeting of the Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Leslie Lightbourne, a Master Gardener from UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, shared tips and information about container gardening.
Members of the Leesburg-based DAR chapter were taught the formula to “thrill, fill and spill” in the design of their container gardens, and that any container will do, from high heel shoes to the roof of your house, as long as you line it and allow for drainage.
Through UF/IFAS, Lightbourne promotes Florida-friendly landscaping and provides information on appropriate plants, sustainable landscape practices and ways to beautify your yard and garden within the region.
According to Lightbourne, “adding vegetation around your home helps remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and promotes protection of the natural environment.”
She recently was involved a project to convert three sandy lakefront acres, previously an orange grove, into gardens filled with native and climate-friendly plants with raised beds for vegetables, fruit and herbs.
A retired educator and daughter of a Master Gardener, Lightbourne is a docent at the Discovery Gardens, located at the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Center, 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares.
Visit https://bit.ly/3MW2WtY.